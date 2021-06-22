Joe Biden’s Press Conference After the Putin Summit: How to Watch and Live Stream It

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva to address sanctions, human rights breaches, and recent cyber assaults.

Around 1 p.m. local time, Putin was due to arrive at the Geneva home where the meeting was being place, followed by Biden shortly after. The session is expected to last four to five hours, according to officials. Putin and Biden would have separate press conferences at the end, one after the other.

The White House hasn’t given a specific time for Biden’s press conference, telling reporters that it will be determined by the outcome of the president’s meeting with Putin. PBS has set up a live feed on their website, which will begin at 2:00 p.m. EDT.

Biden was chastised for not holding a joint press conference with Putin, but defended his decision to speak just to the press. On Sunday, he told reporters that it isn’t a “competition to see who can do better in front of a camera” or an opportunity to “embarrass each other.”

Biden stated of the press conference, “It’s about making myself very clear what the prerequisites are to achieve a better relationship with Russia.”

Biden and Putin would be able to express their views on how the meeting went “clearly” if they held the press conference alone, according to the US president. People judging their body language, such as whether they shook hands and who spoke the most, might “divert” the conference if they did it collectively, according to Biden.

Following their summit in 2018, former President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin conducted a joint press conference, which sparked outrage from the American leader. Trump was asked during the press conference if he believed Putin or his own intelligence services when it came to charges of Russian election activity.

Trump stated, “President Putin claims it’s not Russia.” “I can’t think of any reason why that would be the case.”

Members of Congress on both sides of the aisle slammed the remark. By holding a press conference alone, Biden will avoid being pressured to criticize Putin while the two are in the same room.

At a press conference on Sunday, Biden said America is not “looking for conflict,” and is hoping to work. This is a condensed version of the information.