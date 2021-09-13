Joe Biden’s photo of him posing with children in pro-Trump attire has gone viral.

On September 11, the president visited a volunteer fire station in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, which reacted to the crash of United Flight 93, as part of his commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

The photo, which has been posted thousands of times on social media, shows Biden with a group of children, one of which is wearing a red “Trump” hat and the other a blue “Make America Great Again” cap.

One of the boys also posed while wearing a t-shirt with a Trump image and the words “I’ll be back,” an apparent reference to the bogus claim that Trump would be reinstalled in the White House as a result of the rejected notion that the 2020 election was rigged.

One of individuals who posted the image with the message “#TrumpWon” was Arizona Senator Wendy Rogers, who has regularly pushed the so-called “big lie” that Trump lost the election due to rampant voter fraud.

