Joe Biden’s Ordering Air Strikes on Iran-Backed Militias Is Condemned by Ilhan Omar

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has blasted US air attacks on Iran-backed militias near the Iraq-Syria border that killed at least seven militants on Sunday.

The attack occurred a day before Israel’s new president was set to meet with US Vice President Joe Biden at the White House. The US launched three airstrikes against Iranian border sites, two of which fell in Syria and the other in Iraq.

In a tweet, Omar added, “This ongoing cycle of violence and revenge is a failed policy that will not make any of us safer.”

Congress has War Powers power, and any escalation should be discussed with them beforehand. https://t.co/YQYmrvhRcl

June 28, 2021 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN)

Omar has been chastised in the past for speaking out against attacks on Iran and for criticizing US sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic.

The Pentagon revealed why the strikes were conducted out in a statement issued late Sunday night.

“Earlier this evening, U.S. military personnel launched defensive precision airstrikes against facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups in the Iraq-Syria border region at President Biden’s direction,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby stated.

“The facilities were chosen because they are used by Iran-backed militias in Iraq to launch unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) assaults against US people and facilities. The US strikes specifically targeted operational and weapons storage sites in two locations in Syria and one place in Iraq, both close to the nations’ borders. These facilities were used by several Iran-backed armed organizations, including Kata’ib Hezbollah (KH) and Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada (KSS).”

At least seven Iraqi militiamen were killed in the bombings, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based group that closely tracks the Syrian conflict.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi condemned the attacks in a written statement released on Monday.

He said, “We condemn the US air attack on a point on the Iraqi-Syrian border yesterday night, which marks a blatant and unacceptable violation of Iraqi sovereignty and national security.”

