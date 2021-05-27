Joe Biden’s latest infrastructure offer includes $65 billion to expand broadband.

In an effort to reach a bipartisan solution, Republican senators responded to President Joe Biden’s infrastructure proposal.

While Republican senators claim that this $928 billion plan implements Biden’s “fundamental infrastructure commitments,” there is still significant debate on dollar amounts and the concept of infrastructure.

Broadband expansion is one area where there is consensus. Despite Biden’s request for $100 billion, the current Republican plan lifts the GOP’s initial pledge to a one-time $65 billion increase in broadband spending.

Shelley Moore Capito, a West Virginia senator and senior GOP negotiator, told the Associated Press, “It’s a real effort to attempt to get a bipartisan deal.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to a one-page summary published by GOP negotiators, the Republican offer would increase spending by $91 billion on roads and bridges, $48 billion on water resources, and $25 billion on airports. It would also include a one-time $22 billion increase in rail spending.

Republicans have rejected Biden’s proposed corporation tax hike to fund new investments, preferring instead to use unspent COVID-19 relief funds to cover the expenditures.

The GOP plan, with around $250 billion in new spending, falls short of the president’s more ambitious promise in his American Jobs Plan. During previous negotiations. Biden lowered his first offering from $2.3 trillion to $1.7 trillion.

According to a White House official, Biden plans to present the option before Congress and the people “head-on” in an economic talk later Thursday in Cleveland, framing the debate as whether Americans want to maintain giving companies tax incentives or invest in modernizing infrastructure. The individual spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to publicly discuss Biden’s remarks before to the president’s speech.

Infrastructure investment is one of Biden’s major legislative priorities. Before a Memorial Day deadline, talks are at a fork in the path toward a bipartisan agreement. If no progress is achieved in the next days, the White House is evaluating whether the president can reach a deal with Republicans or if he would try to go it alone with Democrats.

The definition of infrastructure continues to be a source of contention: Republicans maintain their commitment to traditional investments in roads, bridges, ports, and water supply systems, while Democrats. This is a condensed version of the information.