Joe Biden’s claim that people no longer say “tornado” has been viewed over 2 million times.

A video of President Joe Biden urging that people no longer use the phrase “tornadoes” has gone popular, with over two million views on YouTube.

The video was taken at a news conference in New Jersey while President Obama was touring the state and New York to see the damage caused by Hurricane Ida.

During the press conference, Biden stated that FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell had just visited Mullica Hills and Wenonah, both of which had been “hit by the tornado,” before making the remake about people no longer using the term.

Tornadoes, according to Joe Biden: “…they don’t call them that anymore…” pic.twitter.com/HwkpYzv8bm

September 7, 2021 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering)

Biden goes on to talk about other recent severe weather events as well as climate change.

“You know, members of Congress know from their colleagues in Congress that the—what looks like a tornado—they don’t call them that anymore—that hit the crops and wetlands in the middle of the country, in Iowa, in Nevada, and—I mean, it’s all over the place,” Biden added.

Charlie Spiering, the White House correspondent for the far-right news site Breitbart News, was the first to tweet the video of Biden proposing that people stop using the term tornado.

Biden may have gotten tangled up with a derecho, a long-lived, straight-line wind storm, during the press conference, according to Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean.

A severe derecho that swept from southeast South Dakota to Ohio in August 2020 caused billions of dollars in damage, with Iowa being one of the states hardest hit by the storm.

During the press conference, Biden mentioned an event in Nevada, although it’s unclear what that event was.

While uploading the video of Biden, Dean wrote, “Yes, we still call them tornadoes.”

“He could be mixing them up with derechos, which often resemble tornado damage. The Nevada issue threw me for a loop, too.”

Biden said the entire country has been experiencing severe weather as a result of climate change elsewhere in the conference.

“For decades, experts have warned that… weather would get more intense and climate change would occur, and we are now experiencing it. Biden stated, “We don’t have any more time.”

“I’ve been on the road for a while. This is a condensed version of the information.