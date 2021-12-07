Joe Biden’s claim that America is adding jobs at a “record pace” is debunked.

Following the announcement of the latest employment figures, which dramatically undershot job growth projections for November, the Biden Administration’s economic policies have come under fire. President Joe Biden retaliated against his detractors.

According to Biden, the United States is adding jobs at a “historic pace,” with 6 million more people employed since January.

“Since my inauguration on January 20, the United States has added nearly 6 million new jobs, setting a new record. Our economy is improving, but there is still work to be done “The President sent out a tweet.

However, the slower-than-expected job growth in November, with 210,000 new positions gained, has sparked criticism, with Eric Trump, the son of former President Donald Trump, calling it “the worst jobs statistic we’ve seen in a long time” in a Fox News interview.

The Details

Despite the fact that the two claims appear to be diametrically opposed, they are only two sides of the same coin. However, determining the current situation of the job market takes additional detail.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the economy added only 210,000 nonfarm payroll jobs in November, the lowest level since December 2020 and far below market projections of 550,000.

The year-to-date results, on the other hand, continue to be very robust. Unemployment in the United States declined by 0.4 percent in November, bringing the current rate of 4.2 percent closer to the 60-year lows witnessed between 2018 and 2020.

In November, approximately 6.11 million additional jobs were added, putting the total for 2021 at roughly 6.11 million, proving Biden’s second claim. Even if the December data aren’t released yet, this is the single largest year-over-year increase in US history, and the largest proportional increase (approximately 3.93 percent year-over-year as of October) since 1964.

For context, Trump’s strongest yearly employment gain occurred in 2016 (+1.68 percent), while the COVID pandemic-induced knock on the job market resulted in a 5.86 percent loss in his final year.

However, determining whether the labor market is truly expanding at a “record speed” is more difficult. While both the total figure and the total figure are correct. This is a condensed version of the information.