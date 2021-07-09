Joe Biden’s choice for Ambassador to India is Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

The White House announced Friday that Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is President Joe Biden’s candidate for ambassador to India.

Garcetti was a co-chair of Biden’s national campaign and a member of the team that screened his vice presidential nominees. He also served on Biden’s inaugural committee as one of the co-chairs.

If Garcetti is confirmed, he will travel to India at a time when coronavirus infections are on the rise and the health-care system is failing.

Biden is also proposing Democratic fundraiser Denise Bauer for ambassador to Monaco, career foreign service officer Peter Haas for ambassador to Bangladesh, and former Obama-era national security assistant Bernadette Meehan for ambassador to Chile, according to the White House.

Last year, Garcetti, who pondered running for President in 2020 and then became a member of Biden’s inner circle, emerged as a highly speculated candidate to join Biden’s Cabinet. However, he dropped out of the race, claiming that the spreading coronavirus epidemic made it difficult for him to withdraw.

The two-term mayor would leave a skewed record in Los Angeles. He is recognized with completing a transit expansion in a congested metropolis, enacting stricter seismic safety standards for thousands of structures, and guiding the city through the fatal pandemic as it became a hotspot for infections. Cases have dropped dramatically in the city, and some restrictions have been relaxed, in line with the state’s trend.

However, despite a large increase in government funding to combat the problem, Garcetti was overwhelmed by a homelessness crisis that became a national embarrassment. Despite his early promise to make rebuilding streets and sidewalks a priority of his administration, many remain cratered and collapsing.

According to a lawsuit, a former top staffer sexually harassed one of Garcetti’s police bodyguards while Garcetti either ignored or laughed it off. The mayor refutes the allegations. In an ongoing federal investigation at City Hall, one of his former deputy mayors was also indicted on corruption allegations. And, as in many large cities, the crime rate in Los Angeles is rising.