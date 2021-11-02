Joe Biden’s ‘asleep’ performance at the Climate Summit has sparked a storm of criticism and sympathy.

The president closed his eyes for roughly 20 seconds during the opening statements of the COP26 meeting in Glasgow, Scotland, according to a video uploaded on Twitter by Zach Purser Brown, a reporter for The Washington Post. As the speech comes to a close, an aide approaches the president, who then opens his eyes and claps.

The video quickly went viral, and as of early Tuesday, it had been viewed over 4.6 million times. Some chastised the president for the optics of the situation, while others showed sympathy for his jet lag. He came in Glasgow after meeting with the leaders of the Group of 20 in Rome.

In a tweet, House Republicans stated, “America is in danger, and Joe Biden is sleeping at the wheel.”

Piers Morgan tweeted, “Jeez… not the best look when you’re trying to encourage the world to wake up.”

Past White House physician under former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, Rep. Ronny Jackson, tweeted: "Nobody in their right mind believes this man is the president of the United States. It's EMBARRASSING how evident it is that he's not physically or intellectually capable of doing the job. He ought to step down. This is not what America deserves." Others, on the other hand, backed Biden, claiming that they, too, would struggle to remain awake during a climate summit. On Twitter, Natalie Johnson remarked, "To be honest, I'd fall asleep during a climate meeting too."

“I’m giving him a pass on this one: traveling abroad, speaker is monotone, talking points are being repeated…” tweeted Daniel Garza.

It was “impossible to blame him,” wrote Ari Fleischer, who served as White House press secretary during George W. Bush’s presidency.

I'm going to give him a pass on this one: he's traveling abroad, the speaker is monotone, and the talking points keep repeating themselves...