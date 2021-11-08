Joe Biden’s approval rating is still low, while Kamala Harris’ approval rating is even lower.

Following a week in which their party was shaken by a number of elections, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are still down in the polls.

Biden’s approval rating is currently at 38 percent, according to a USA Today-Suffolk University poll, which is lower than another Suffolk University/USA TODAY poll taken since he took office and only just above the president’s all-time lows of 37 percent, which were recorded by two other surveys in mid-October.

Biden’s popularity is waning even among people who voted for him in 2020. According to the findings, 46 percent of people think Biden has done a poor job as president, including 16 percent of those who voted for him.

Nearly two-thirds of all Americans, including more than a quarter (28%) of Democrats, say they do not want him to run for president again in 2024.

The poll results are considerably worse for Harris, who is projected to succeed Biden if he decides not to run again in 2024. According to the poll, Harris has a 28 percent approval rating, with more than half of registered voters (51 percent) saying they disapprove of the job she is doing.

The poll was conducted in the days following the November 2 elections in which political rookie Edward Durr upset Democratic state Senator Stephen Sweeney in New Jersey’s 3rd Legislative District and Glenn Youngkin defeated Terry McAuliffe in the governor race in Virginia. Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey narrowly escaped defeat by Republican rival Jack Ciattarelli.

The election results and the Suffolk University/USA TODAY survey are the latest worrying signs for Democrats as they prepare for the midterm elections in 2022 and the presidential race in 2024. To retake control of Congress, the Republicans only need to flip five House seats and one Senate seat.

Participants in the poll stated they would vote for the Republican congressional candidate over the Democratic one 46 percent to 38 percent if the midterm elections were held today.

“No matter how you look at it, the survey represents a historic low point for the Biden administration,” says David Paleologos, director of Suffolk University Political Research. This is a condensed version of the information.