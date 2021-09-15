Joe Biden’s approval rating continues to plummet, with no signs of improvement in sight.

According to a polling firm, President Joe Biden’s popularity ratings have fallen into negative territory for the first time since he took office, as statistics indicated Americans’ views of him have cooled on foreign policy, COVID, and the environment.

Only 42% of individuals approved of Biden’s job performance, according to a national poll conducted by Quinnipiac University between September 10 and 13.

This was down four points from the 46 percent he had in early August, according to the organization’s study.

According to the newest poll issued on Tuesday, half of respondents (50%) disapprove of Biden’s job performance, up seven percentage points (43%) from the last survey conducted between July 27 and August 2.

“If there was ever a honeymoon for President Biden, it is definitely over,” said Tim Malloy, a polling analyst at Quinnipiac University. “With few exceptions, this is a survey full of disturbing negatives… from general job approval, to foreign policy, to the economy.”

According to the poll, Biden is “underwater on job approval and management of critical issues,” implying that Americans’ opinions of Biden’s actions on the international arena are fading as the US military prepares to leave Afghanistan on August 31.

Despite the fact that more than half of Americans (54%) supported his decision to remove US forces from the country and 69 percent agreed that ending the 20-year war was the correct thing to do, the president received a negative 31—65 percent rating for his handling of the exit.

More than six in ten Americans (62 percent) believe that US forces will be forced to return to Afghanistan to combat terrorism, according to Malloy’s poll, which revealed that voters “clearly see a looming terrorist danger seething in the cauldron that is Afghanistan.”

In general, only 34% of people approved of his handling of foreign affairs, while 59% disapproved.

This was a significant change from the August survey, when 42 percent approved and 44 percent disagreed. Biden received 40 percent approval as commander in chief, while 55 percent disapproved.

On the coronavirus, the situation is similar. This is a condensed version of the information.