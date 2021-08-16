Joe Biden’s actions in Afghanistan have been dubbed a “political disaster” by CNN.

Political opponents and the media are putting pressure on President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and other top administration officials over the collapse of the Afghan government and Taliban forces’ near-unchallenged success.

The swift fall of Kabul’s government is the latest foreign policy embarrassment for the United States, which has spent 20 years trying to pacify Afghanistan and construct a democratic system based on strong institutions and civil society under several administrations.

On Sunday, the Taliban took Kabul after a rapid advance throughout the country met with little resistance. As tens of thousands of Afghan civilians sought evacuation from Kabul airport, American officials were flown out and Afghan authorities fled.

The failure of the Afghanistan effort, like the failures of the three previous US administrations, will be a blot on Biden’s legacy. The loss of the United States and its allies in Afghanistan, as well as its withdrawal from the country, will be seen as yet another black mark on the expanding “War on Terror” and a resounding indictment of Western military interventionism.

Republicans are using American discontent against Biden, who claimed last month that there would be no quick Taliban takeover once US and NATO forces left by August 31. Many Republicans supported former President Donald Trump’s, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s, and others’ proposals for a rapid withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The House Judiciary GOP Twitter account said Sunday, “When you’ve lost CNN…”, tweeting recordings of CNN commentators criticizing the Biden administration’s failure in Afghanistan.

“I believe, again, the issue here is not simply the evacuation of US personnel, it’s how they were withdrawn…,” CNN anchor Jake Tapper said in an interview with Blinken on Sunday.

The briskness, the haste…

Isn’t it true that President Biden is to blame for the country’s disastrous departure from Afghanistan?”

Biden must be embarrassed, according to CNN presidential historian Douglas Brinkley, as he watches pictures from Kabul showing the disorderly American retreat from the country, which is surrounded on all sides by the Taliban and desperate people. “This is Biden’s blunder…this is a looming foreign policy disaster.”

“This has been a political disaster, and it will go down in the annals of US foreign policy as a black satin,” Brinkely added.

Biden, who has been at the presidential retreat at Camp David during the Taliban assault, is set to speak to the nation on the situation in Afghanistan. This is a condensed version of the information.