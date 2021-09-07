Joe Biden will visit California to support Gavin Newsom’s anti-recall campaign.

Early next week, President Joe Biden is slated to visit to California to help Governor Gavin Newsom’s recall election campaign. White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Tuesday that further information about the trip will be disclosed in the coming days.

Newsom, a Democrat who has been governor of California since 2019, is fighting a Republican-led effort to remove him from office. The election is scheduled for next Tuesday.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who previously served as the state’s attorney general and represented California in the United States Senate, will campaign for Newsom in the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday.

Biden urged voters to reject the recall campaign in a tweet last month, calling Newsom “a critical partner in combating the pandemic and helping rebuild our economy back to better times.”

Harris and Biden are the most recent high-profile Democrats to back Newsom and urge voters to vote no on the recall. Newsom was California’s lieutenant governor before being elected governor of the country’s most populous state, after serving as mayor of San Francisco from 2004 to 2011. His name has been mentioned several times as a possible presidential candidate.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat who campaigned for president in 2020, and Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat who also ran for president that year, both spoke at campaign events with Newsom over the weekend.

The recall campaign is likely to fail, according to a new survey released last week by the Public Policy Institute of California. On the ballot, voters will be asked whether Newsom should be recalled and, if so, who they would like to replace him. If more than 50% of voters support the recall, he will be replaced by the candidate who receives the most votes on the second question.

Larry Elder, a conservative talk radio commentator, has been polling as the leading Republican candidate in a crowded field that includes Caitlyn Jenner, a reality TV star and former Olympian, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, and businessman John Cox, who ran against Newsom for governor in 2018.

Taxes, homelessness, and Newsom's reaction to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have all been mentioned by opponents and supporters of the recall attempt. Meanwhile, the recall has been blamed by Newsom's team.