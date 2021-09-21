Joe Biden will use his first United Nations address to warn against resuming the Cold War with China.

Democratic President Joe Biden will deliver his first presidential address to the United Nations on the necessity of avoiding a new Cold War with China, Russia, and other countries.

According to Reuters, “President Biden will explain tomorrow that he does not believe in the notion of a new Cold War with the world split into blocs.” “He believes in fierce, intense, principled competitiveness that stays out of conflict.”

Biden’s speech will come only days after United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres’ most recent statements on US-China ties. According to the Associated Press, Guterres asked the two countries to fix their “totally broken” relationship in order to address global concerns.

“We must avoid at all costs a new Cold War, which would be more deadly and difficult to manage than the last one,” Guterres added.

Between 1945 and 1991, the Cold War referred to the hostile relationship between the United States and its Western allies on one hand, and the Soviet Union and its East Bloc allies on the other. The chilly battle pitted two nuclear-armed superpowers against one other, as well as opposing philosophies. The conflict has been described as a battle between capitalism and communism.

During the Monday White House press conference, Biden’s press secretary, Jen Psaki, disagreed with Guterres’ assessment of the US-China relationship.

“In the President’s and this administration’s opinion, our relationship with China is one of competition, not conflict,” Psaki said. “We know that, while we may disagree with some of the ways China engages in the world, there are areas where we will want to continue to collaborate.”

She stated that Biden’s address at the United Nations will make it “crystal obvious” that he is “not looking to create a new Cold War with any country on the planet.”

Psaki added, “We will continue to pursue our interests.” “We will keep bringing global priorities to the forefront.”

“We are closing the chapter on 20 years of war and entering a chapter of active diplomacy by uniting allies, partners, and institutions to deal with the major challenges of our day… [that]cannot be solved by military,” Biden said in his speech. This is a condensed version of the information.