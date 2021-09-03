Joe Biden uses the dismal August jobs report to push his agenda and criticize Trump.

President Joe Biden is defending a dismal August jobs report, claiming that the economy urgently requires Congress to pass his legislative agenda and pointing out that jobs have been created every month of his presidency.

Biden told reporters at the White House on Friday, “I know some wanted to see a greater number today, and so did I.” “However, what we’ve seen this year is steady job creation month after month.”

Biden was referring to the August report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which revealed that only 235,000 jobs were added to the economy in August, significantly less than the 728,000 experts had projected.

It’s the slowest job increase since Biden’s inauguration in January.

The president said that the delayed growth is due in part to coronavirus outbreaks caused by the extremely contagious Delta strain, and that unemployment is still declining. The unemployment rate dropped to 5.2 percent from 5.4 percent in July.

“Today’s report demonstrates that the efforts we’ve taken—passing the rescue plan and immunizing 175 million people—have enabled our economy to expand and add employment, even in the face of this ongoing Delta surge,” he added.

Former President Donald Trump, who frequently touted the stock market as a predictor of the nation’s economic health and constantly tweeted about new milestones, was also targeted by Biden.

“Imagine if the person was here and said, ‘We’re doing fantastic.’ It’s fantastic. The stock market is on the rise. Biden mocked Trump’s voice, saying, “It’s gone up higher under me than anybody.” “But that doesn’t imply it’s good for business.”

Biden is asking Congress to support a $3.5 trillion spending proposal that prioritizes new social programs, as well as a second trillion-dollar infrastructure measure, despite the fact that Democrats hold razor-thin majorities in both the House and Senate. Both parties are still in talks.

Biden stated, “It’s about investing in America’s future, not about short-term stimulation.” “It’s all about long-term success.”

Some firms and the rich, according to Biden, are pushing back against the large spending plans, which may result in higher taxes to pay for them.

“Let me state unequivocally: We’re going to fight them. These initiatives will be passed. Not from the top down, but from the bottom up and middle out, we’ll construct an economy. Corporations and the wealthy will lead the way. This is a condensed version of the information.