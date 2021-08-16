Joe Biden: The US-led war in Afghanistan “Won’t End With a Fifth President.”

Despite the country’s ongoing chaos as the Taliban has taken control, US President Joe Biden is defending his choice to withdraw troops from Afghanistan.

“I am now the fourth president of the United States to preside over the war in Afghanistan, following two Democrats and two Republicans. During a nearly 18-minute address at the White House on Monday, Biden told reporters, “I will not pass this burden on to a fifth president.” “I will not deceive the American people by pretending that a few more months in Afghanistan will make all the difference.”

In April, Biden stated that American troops would be out of Afghanistan before the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks this year. The deadline to conclude the United States’ longest war in history was just pushed back to the end of August.

“We went into Afghanistan almost 20 years ago with two clear goals: find those who attacked us on September 11, 2001, and ensure that al Qaeda could not use Afghanistan as a base from which to strike us again,” Biden said on Monday. “We took care of it.”

In recent days, Biden has faced blowback as the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, eventually toppling the Afghan government in Kabul on Sunday. As the rebels advanced, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

Republican members of Congress, in particular, and former President Donald Trump, have criticised the Biden administration’s handling of the pullout on numerous occasions.

However, Biden stated that he has no regrets about his decision.

He explained, “Our purpose in Afghanistan was never meant to be nation-building.”

Biden blamed the Taliban’s quick takeover on Afghan armed personnel.

Biden stated, “We gave [the Afghan military]every tool they could possibly need.” “We offered them every opportunity to shape their own destiny. We couldn’t provide the willpower to fight for it.”

Concerns about whether the Biden administration was fully prepared to depart Afghanistan were dismissed. Biden, too, appears to have underestimated the hazards, defending the action just last month and dismissing predictions that the Taliban would move in quickly, which turned out to be right.

On July 8, Biden told reporters, “There is going to be no circumstance where you see people being hoisted off the roof of an embassy in the—of the United States from Afghanistan.” This is a condensed version of the information.