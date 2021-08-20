Joe Biden Skips a Trip to Delaware Due to Backlash, Adding to the Pressure on Afghanistan

According to the Associated Press, President Joe Biden postponed a vacation to his home in Delaware on Friday due to opposition and pressure over his policies in Afghanistan.

The announcement came from the White House only hours before Biden was scheduled to speak about what was going on with the remaining American citizens and allies in Afghanistan. Biden has been chastised for his decisions to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, which led to the Taliban seizing control of the US-backed government.

The modifications to Biden’s schedule, which were announced near the end of a two-week vacation he had planned in Delaware, came with no details or reasons.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The evacuation operation led by the United States has been hampered by a variety of challenges, including armed Taliban roadblocks, airport chaos, and bureaucratic red tape.

Thousands of people are still waiting to be evacuated, despite the fact that the pace of evacuations has sped significantly. Biden has set a timetable of August 31 for the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

He was now scheduled to fly to Wilmington on Saturday and spend the weekend there.

The president’s small party of media and White House staff were set to travel to Delaware to witness the Marine One military chopper arrive with the president when the news of the change was announced minutes before they were to leave.

Biden had intended to leave the White House for a couple of weeks earlier this month, as most presidents do during August, Washington’s annual vacation month.

He left the country’s capital as the Senate discussed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, then returned to the White House for a victory lap after the bill passed with a large bipartisan vote.

Biden headed to the official Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland, where he was when the Afghan government disintegrated last Saturday, as the Taliban continued their conquest of key Afghan cities.

Biden returned to the White House on Monday and addressed the country before returning to Camp David, under pressure to speak.

On Tuesday night, he traveled back to the White House in preparation for an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Wednesday about the situation in Afghanistan.

Biden. This is a condensed version of the information.