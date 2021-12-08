Joe Biden signs an executive order to achieve carbon neutrality for the federal government by 2050.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Wednesday committing the federal government to become carbon-neutral by 2050, with other milestones set along the way.

By 2035, the plan intends to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 65 percent by changing the source of electricity for government buildings and updating the fleet of US government vehicles to electric cars and trucks, resulting in a 65 percent decrease in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

By 2030, all government buildings must utilize 100 percent carbon-free electricity such as wind and solar, and by 2045, they must be completely carbon-free, and federal contracts for products and services must be carbon-free by 2050.

The order stated, “As the country’s single largest landowner, energy consumer, and employer, the federal government can catalyze private-sector investment and expand the economy and American industry by transforming how we build, buy, and manage electricity, vehicles, buildings, and other operations to be clean and sustainable.”

The directive, according to the White House, will reduce emissions by utilizing the country’s 300,000 federal buildings, 600,000 automobiles and trucks, and $650 billion in annual purchases of goods and services.

The administration also stated that the order will “set an example” for the private sector seeking to profit by assisting the government in meeting those goals, as well as encouraging American businesses to implement their own pollution-reduction measures.

The decree was viewed as a positive start in general, but some environmental groups claimed the 30-year objective was insufficient, and that it may be the government officially stating a goal to alleviate some of the pressure from activists to transition to renewable energy sooner.

The directive demonstrates how the government will “use its scale and procurement authority to lead by example in addressing the climate catastrophe,” according to the White House. As part of a government-wide effort to combat climate change, the order will lower emissions across governmental operations.

According to the White House, the executive action is part of Biden’s pledge to encourage the expansion of renewable energy and clean technology sectors while speeding up the United States’ progress toward attaining a carbon-free power sector by 2035.

According to Lindsey Baxter, the directive establishes “a daring precedent for electricity purchase” and puts the government’s “immense buying power to work pushing crucial carbon-free technologies.” This is a condensed version of the information.