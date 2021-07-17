Joe Biden says the Department of Justice will appeal the DACA court ruling, which he describes as “very disappointing.”

The Biden administration plans to appeal a federal judge’s decision to deny fresh applications to a program that prevents deportation of immigrants who entered the country as children.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen sided with the nine conservative states, including Texas, who claimed that former President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program was formed illegally.

Hanen found that the program was in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), but that his decision would be temporarily deferred for the 650,000 people who had enrolled in it.

President Joe Biden spoke out against the verdict on Saturday, saying it casts uncertainty on the status of the so-called DREAMers.

The “federal court ruling is profoundly disappointing,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

“While the court’s order has no immediate impact on current DACA recipients, this judgment relegates hundreds of thousands of young immigrants to an uncertain future,” The Washington Post said in a statement.

He stated that the Justice Department (DOJ) “intends to challenge this ruling in order to maintain and strengthen DACA.”

