Joe Biden refuses to extend the eviction moratorium, but asks Congress to do so because 3.6 million people are facing eviction.

President Joe Biden said in a statement released Thursday that he would have prolonged the federal eviction moratorium because of the Delta variant’s spread, but that he is unable to do so and has asked Congress to do so in his stead.

According to the US Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, nearly 3.6 million people in the United States are facing eviction. Biden called on Congress to “extend the eviction moratorium to safeguard such vulnerable renters and their families without delay.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The Biden administration will let a countrywide eviction ban expire on Saturday, claiming that it has no choice because the Supreme Court determined that it could only be prolonged until the end of the month.

The White House said in a statement on Thursday that President Joe Biden would have preferred to extend the federal eviction moratorium due to the spread of the Delta strain. Biden summoned

The moratorium was imposed. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put it in place in September.

According to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, 6.4 million American households were behind on their rent at the end of March.