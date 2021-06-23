Joe Biden might make the Juneteenth National Holiday official in the coming weeks.

After the Senate overwhelmingly approved the proposal on Tuesday, Juneteenth, a day celebrating the emancipation of individuals enslaved in the United States, could become a government holiday within weeks.

The law is likely to pass the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives with ease, and then be sent to President Joe Biden’s desk for signature. The new federal holiday would be called as Juneteenth National Independence Day under the law.

The National Juneteenth Observation Foundation’s president, Steve Williams, told This website that Juneteenth “brings balance to American holiday celebrations.” “On the Fourth of July, we were not free.”

In a statement, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer stated, “Juneteenth honors the moment some of the nation’s last previously enslaved people discovered that they were free.”

“Making Juneteenth an official holiday is a significant step toward acknowledging historical wrongdoings. But we must keep working to secure equal justice and to carry out the promises of the Emancipation Proclamation and our Constitution.”

“I just put a bill on the floor of the Senate from @SenMarkey and @SenTinaSmith to make #Juneteenth a federal holiday. It passed the Senate!” Schumer wrote. “Next up: It should pass the House. Then to President Biden’s desk for signature.”

Juneteenth, a holiday that received its name by combining June and 19th, celebrates the day the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free.

The Civil War had ended when Confederate soldiers surrendered in April 1865, but word didn’t reach the last enslaved Black people until June 19 when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to tell them they were free.

The announcement came more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation freeing slaves in the Southern states was issued.

The majority of states in the U.S. already recognize Juneteenth as a holiday, and most hold celebrations. It is a paid holiday for state employees in Texas, New York, Virginia and Washington, and some. This is a brief summary.