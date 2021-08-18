Joe Biden loses support among independents as his approval rating plummets amid the Afghanistan crisis.

As he loses support among independent voters, Joe Biden’s popularity rating has fallen below 50% for the first time in his presidency.

This week, Biden’s approval ratings at FiveThirtyEight and RealClearPolitics, two polling data aggregators, both slipped below 50%.

According to a new Reuters survey released Monday, Biden’s approval rating has dropped to 46% nationally, down seven points from last Friday when he had a 53 percent approval rating.

Independent voters, according to Geoffrey Skelley of FiveThirtyEight, are behind Biden’s dwindling support ratings.

According to the most recent YouGov/The Economist poll, 48 percent of independent voters disapprove of Biden, up four percentage points from earlier this month, when 44 percent disapproved of how he was conducting his position as commander-in-chief.

Biden’s favor among independent voters was also declining in early August, according to Morning Consult. Biden’s net popularity rating among unaffiliated voters has declined 18 percentage points since April, according to the pollster.

During the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Biden’s approval rating fell to its lowest point ever. The militant group’s lightning-quick takeover of the US-backed government coincided with American troop withdrawal.

The Obama defended his decision to withdraw US combat soldiers from the region, saying on Monday that the instability is “gut-wrenching,” but that the Afghan army’s refusal to fight is to blame.

In a speech delivered at the White House, Biden stated, “I stand completely behind my decision.” “I learned the hard way after 20 years that there was never a good time to withdraw US forces.”

The president stated that the decades-long conflict cost the United States approximately $1 trillion in taxpayer funds and thousands of lives.

After storming the presidential palace on Sunday, the Taliban gained control of the capital, Kabul. Hundreds of Afghans attempted to exit the country, according to images from the city’s Hamid Karzai International Airport.

According to a Reuters poll, a majority of Americans (61%) still support finishing the troop pullout on schedule. Biden had previously set an August 31 timeline for the withdrawal of combat soldiers from Afghanistan.

The majority of those polled, 68 percent, felt that the war in Afghanistan would end badly regardless of when the US military left.

Biden, on the other hand, received a lower rating than the other three presidents who presided over the. This is a condensed version of the information.