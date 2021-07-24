Joe Biden lays up a schedule for children’s COVID-19 vaccinations.

Joe Biden has provided a tentative schedule for when the COVID-19 vaccine would be available to children under the age of 12 in the United States.

President Biden said the choice would be guided by scientific facts during a CNN town hall in Cincinnati on Wednesday, but that the deployment would begin between the end of August and the beginning of October.

“When will youngsters under the age of 12 be able to get vaccinated?” asked moderator Don Lemon. The president expressed his desire for it to happen “soon.”

“My expectation talking to the group of scientists we put together, over 20 of them plus others in the field, is that some time, maybe in the beginning of the school year, at the end of August, beginning September, beginning October, you’ll get a final approval saying the FDA said ‘No, this is it,’” Biden said when asked for a specific timeline. It’s fine.”

He had provided a disclaimer on the rollout date earlier in the town hall, adding, “I do not advise any scientist what they should do.” I don’t get involved.”

“What they’re saying me is, let’s decide how we proceed based on scientific data,” Biden continued. Do it the way we’d normally do it.”

In March, Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech started testing their vaccinations for children under the age of 12, with findings due in the fall.

“When they’re ready, when they’ve done all the scientific work to determine—children at ages three, four, five, six, seven, and eight are, in fact, all different,” Biden added.

“They’re progressing. They’re attempting to determine whether or not there is a vaccination that affects one child at a certain age but not another. That is currently under progress.”

According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is “highly successful at preventing laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 infection in adolescents 12-15 years old” after clinical trials.

President Biden told a Cincinnati town hall crowd that the CDC was likely to recommend that children under the age of 12 “should probably be wearing a mask in school.”

According to Johns Hopkins University, nearly half of the US population (49.32 percent) has been fully vaccinated.

However, the deployment has slowed in recent weeks due to an increase in demand. This is a condensed version of the information.