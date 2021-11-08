Joe Biden is ranked sixth among world leaders in terms of approval rating.

President Joe Biden came in sixth place in a poll of international leaders this week, after Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

According to a weekly poll conducted by Morning Consult Political Intelligence, Biden currently ranks sixth, with a 44 percent approval rating, among governmental leaders in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The 2014-founded independent data intelligence firm bases its approval ratings for all 13 countries on a seven-day moving average of adult citizens in each country, with sample sizes differing by country.

With a 70 percent approval rating, India’s Modi comes out on top in the company’s Global Leader Approval Tracker. Obrador comes in second with a 66 percent approval rating, followed by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on 58 percent, Merkel on 54 percent, and Australia’s Scott Morrison on 47 percent.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who obtained a 37 percent popularity rating, was rated bottom, followed by French President Emmanuel Macron and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who received 36 percent and 35 percent approval ratings, respectively.

PM @narendramodi Ji is at the top of the list of most loved and popular international leaders, with a 70% approval rating in the Global Leader Approval Tracker.

People’s choice owing to inclusive development plans and excellent leadership during the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/61eqYCPHQ7 Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) (@HardeepSPuri) (@HardeepSPuri) (@HardeepSPuri) (@ 7 November 2021 Morning Consult Political Intelligence’s poll also found that Biden’s approval rating has dropped by 6% since he took office in January, from 50% on January 21, 2021, to the president’s current 44% approval rating.

Individuals who disapprove of Biden as a leader, on the other hand, have increased from 28% to 48% in the same time period.

Meanwhile, Biden continues to poll poorly across the country, with a recent USA Today-Suffolk University survey indicating a 38 percent approval rating for the president. The poll was conducted in the days following the November elections in the United States. This is a condensed version of the information.