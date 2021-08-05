Joe Biden is pushing through federal judge nominees at a faster rate than Donald Trump and Barack Obama.

President Joe Biden is moving quicker than any of his previous predecessors, including Donald Trump and Barack Obama, in appointing federal and appellate court judges.

Biden and Senate Democrats have already confirmed eight judges to federal appeals courts, including a potential Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson. With over 100 judge positions, there are already over 30 other judicial nominations pending.

In comparison, the Republican Senate had confirmed only four of Trump’s nominees, including Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch. At the start of Obama’s and Bill Clinton’s administrations, no judges had been confirmed by the end of July.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Judicial appointments were moved slowly by both Clinton and Obama. However, they both had to deal with early and time-consuming Supreme Court vacancies.

Two months after Clinton’s inauguration in 1993, Justice Byron White announced his resignation. Just over three months after Obama took office in 2009, Justice David Souter informed Obama that he would be stepping down.

Progressives lobbied hard for Justice Stephen Breyer to step down this summer, but the 82-year-old leader of the court’s dwindling liberal side has indicated he will remain on the bench when the new term begins in October.

Those urging Breyer to resign haven’t hidden their dissatisfaction, but they’re pleased with Biden’s selections so far, which are more varied in terms of race, gender, and legal expertise than Trump’s, who were mostly white and male.

Along with the more traditional mix of prosecutors and big legal firm members, they include public defenders, civil rights lawyers, and attorneys for organized unions.

The outgoing president of the liberal Alliance for Justice, Nan Aron, remarked, “I don’t see any silver lining to Breyer staying on the court.” She is concerned that an illness or death in the Senate could squander the Democrats’ precarious majority, and that Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell will repeat his refusal to confirm a Democratic nominee, as he did when Justice Antonin Scalia died in 2016 and Obama nominated Merrick Garland, now the attorney general, to the Supreme Court.

“We’re really delighted with both the pace and excellent quality of the Biden nominees, especially that,” Aron said. This is a condensed version of the information.