Joe Biden is lobbying lawmakers in Washington, D.C., on a domestic agenda that is hanging by a thread.

President Joe Biden is taking his campaign pledges to the streets, or at least the United States Capitol.

Biden, who has been talking with senators nonstop this week on two bills that will make or break his agenda, is heading straight to Congress to attempt to rally support for the ideas amid Democratic infighting.

The White House sent out an email to reporters minutes before the president left, saying, “The President will travel to the Hill this afternoon to speak with members of the House Democratic Caucus.”

Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure proposal was set to be fast-tracked, but progressive Democrats derailed the idea.

They want assurances that a separate $3.5 trillion package will be put in place to extend the social safety net, including universal pre-kindergarten, paid maternity leave, increased Medicare coverage, climate change mitigation, and other progressive issues championed by Biden.

After lawmakers departed the United States Capitol after midnight Thursday to continue negotiations, the House is set to vote on Friday. The impasse between progressive Democrats, led by U.S. Senate Budget Chair Bernie Sanders, and two moderate senators is still going on, delaying a vote on the broader plan in the Senate.

This week, progressives reaffirmed their position that the bipartisan infrastructure package will not be passed unless a larger plan is agreed upon.

“I have constantly said that we need a vote in the Senate because I want to make sure that there are no delays, that there are no mix-ups, that there are no mixed understandings about what the deal is,” said Pramila Jayapal, a Washington Democrat who leads the Congressional Progressive Caucus. “This is how legislation works. It will have to work itself out, perhaps soon. We’ll get to work.”

Biden’s trip to the Capitol emphasizes the importance of a win for his presidency, which has been dogged by issues since he took office, ranging from the US-Mexico border to the Afghanistan war departure.

Biden served as a senator for more than three decades until becoming Barack Obama’s vice president in 2009. He was well-known as a crucial legislator’s negotiator.

