Joe Biden is chastised by Eric Trump for spending time away from the White House.

President Joe Biden has been chastised by Eric Trump for spending time away from the White House during times of national crisis.

On Fox News’ Hannity on Monday night, the son of former President Donald Trump made the remarks during a discussion about the ongoing supply chain crisis.

Eric Trump chastised Biden for returning to his home in Wilmington, Delaware, during the withdrawal from Afghanistan, and accused other members of his cabinet of abandoning Washington, D.C., rather than “getting to work” to fix problems.

“The second thing about this issue that really disturbs me, Sean, is where is everyone during this crisis?” he questioned host Sean Hannity. “Every crisis that Biden has, and there’s a new one every day, whether it’s Afghanistan or the border, the leaders depart.” Joe Biden gets chastised by Eric Trump for spending time on his home property rather than at the White House. Irony is no longer alive. pic.twitter.com/p0EDnZ825D — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) on the 19th of October, 2021 He went on to say that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is “nowhere to be found,” and that Vice President Kamala Harris avoided going to the border when hundreds of primarily Haitian migrants arrived at a camp in Del Rio, Texas.

“So Pete Buttigieg has been nowhere to be found during this entire situation,” Eric Trump stated. “Right, he’s on paternity leave, but what about Kamala Harris? Where does she go when there’s a huge border crisis? She doesn’t go near the border; in fact, she goes to South America to avoid solving the problem, and then she goes to Asia to avoid working on it again.

“Guess what happens when Afghanistan falls? President Biden, who is currently in Delaware, is not resolving the issue. Why is it that every single member of the Biden cabinet flees and runs away whenever a problem arises, rather than putting their heads down, going to work, and addressing the dang problem?” After journalist Aaron Rupar shared a short video of Trump’s remark regarding Biden on Twitter, it went viral.

“Eric Trump slams Joe Biden for spending time away from the White House on his personal property,” Rupar said. “Irony is what it is. This is a condensed version of the information.