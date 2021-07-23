Joe Biden is chastised by Donald Trump Jr. for spreading vaccine “misinformation.”

During a CNN Town Hall on Wednesday, Donald Trump Jr. accused President Joe Biden of distributing false information regarding COVID vaccines.

The former president’s son took aim at Biden’s remarks at an event in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he emphasized the importance of immunizations as the virus’s extremely infectious Delta version spreads across the country.

On Thursday, Trump Jr retweeted a tape of Biden saying, “You’re OK.” that had been tweeted on the Breaking911 account. If you receive these immunizations, you will not contract COVID.”

“Is the White House planning to have this pulled from social media for promoting misinformation?” Trump Jr commented beside the video.

Is the White House planning to get this taken down from social media because it spreads misinformation? There are numerous examples of persons who have been vaccinated but nonetheless contracted COVID! FOLLOW THE DATA!!!! https://t.co/UwBtf4C85v

July 22, 2021 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr)

“There are numerous examples of persons who have been vaccinated but nonetheless contracted COVID! “FOLLOW THE SCIENCE!!!!!” he exclaimed.

The White House has been approached for comment by this publication.

COVID vaccines, according to the Centers for Disease Control, assist patients from becoming “severely ill” from the disease, “including reducing the risk of hospitalization and death.”

“However, a small percentage” of those fully vaccinated will still get the disease “if they are exposed to the virus that causes it,” it stated, citing research that indicated fully vaccinated people are less likely to transfer the virus to others, even if they receive the sickness.

According to the CDC’s guidance given last month, persons who are fully vaccinated “may have illnesses, but not symptoms.”

Last Monday, Biden slammed the way COVID misinformation was “killing people” on social media sites like Facebook. The tech giant responded with a forceful pushback, saying that “facts — not claims — should help inform” efforts to combat misinformation.

The topic of vaccinations was a big part of Biden’s presentation at Mount St. Joseph University’s Town Hall. He stressed the need of people getting the vaccines, saying, “We have a pandemic for those who haven’t taken a vaccination.” That’s all there is to it. This is a condensed version of the information.