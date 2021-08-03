Joe Biden is being urged by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to extend the eviction moratorium and overrule the CDC.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other progressive lawmakers, along with supporters, have been camped outside the Capitol for days, urging President Joe Biden to extend the eviction moratorium himself and overrule the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s decision not to reissue the ban.

As a result of the pandemic, many renters lost their sources of income, the CDC initially announced the moratorium to restrict the spread of the virus among those living on the streets and in shelters.

According to White House press secretary Jenn Psaki, the CDC was “unable to locate legal authority for a fresh, targeted eviction moratorium.”

“What we need is for the White House to actually do something,” Ocasio-Cortez said, adding that the moratorium should be extended.

After a moratorium on evictions expired, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen informed House Democrats on the administration’s attempts to avert widespread evictions, but lawmakers protesting outside the US Capitol said more needs to be done, increasing pressure on President Biden to act.

On a private conversation with Democrats, Yellen discussed the work being done to ensure that the $47 billion in government housing help enacted during the COVID-19 crisis reaches renters and landlords. The White House claims that state and local governments have been hesitant to distribute federal funds, and it is pressuring them to do so quickly now that the eviction ban has expired.

The White House has emphasized that Biden is doing everything he can within legal limits to keep renters in their homes and landlords paid what they are owed as the eviction issue worsens. While up to 3.6 million Americans may face eviction, the administration has stated that money has already been approved and that many Americans would be able to stay in their homes as a result of the current efforts.

The White House has moved its focus outward, accusing states and localities of being “too sluggish to respond,” blocking aid from reaching residents whose lives have been turned upside down by the outbreak.

"The president is clear: If some states and municipalities can get this out swiftly and effectively, there's no reason why every state and town can't," Gene Sperling, the administration's coronavirus coordinator, said.