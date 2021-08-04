Joe Biden is being pressed by Mike Pompeo to hold China accountable for COVID.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News on Monday that China must be held accountable for “foisting” the coronavirus on the world, and urged President Joe Biden to use the “various tools” at his disposal.

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s emails, in which an expert expressed concern about COVID-19’s possible “engineered” origins, were discussed by Pompeo during a session with Sean Hannity.

The correspondence, which The Washington Post and Buzzfeed obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, was “ripe to be taken out of context,” according to Fauci.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology, Pompeo told Hannity, was “very definitely the spot” where SARS-CoV-2 developed. The Trump administration has been consistent in this allegation since spring of 2020, according to a former State Department official.

Any claims about the virus’s purported non-natural origins have been denied by Chinese officials and state-run media, citing a phase-one World Health Organization (WHO)-China assessment that determined the “lab leak” idea was “very implausible.”

However, China rebuffed a plea from WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu for more transparency as the UN health authority launched the next phase of its origin study.

A senior health official claimed it would be “difficult” for China to approve a WHO origin-tracing plan that wanted broader access to research facilities in Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the virus probably first originated 20 months ago, at a special press briefing in Beijing in July.

The reaction, Pompeo said, was a “deep cover-up.” “It is still going on today. They won’t let anyone in to do a proper investigation,” he claimed.

“The Chinese Communist Party is accountable for permitting people to travel with a known, highly contagious, and dangerous virus and spreading it around the world,” he continued.

Pompeo told Hannity, “This is extraordinarily reckless, and they have to be held accountable,” before criticizing what he called the government’s lack of action.

“There are several methods that the Biden administration could use, without any further legislation, to hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable for the millions of fatalities and billions of dollars in lost wealth that occurred from this Chinese virus being foisted upon the world,” he said.

