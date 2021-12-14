Joe Biden is a former Vice President of the United States Democrats are urging Republicans to keep their word and cancel student debt.

Democrats are urging President Joe Biden to eliminate student loan debt once more.

According to Forbes, the Biden administration will not extend student loan relief beyond January 31.

Despite the fact that a number of Democratic senators warned him that resuming federal student loan payments and collections on February 1 would harm the economy, he went ahead with it.

Last week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ayanna Pressley wrote to President Barack Obama, warning that resuming the loan payments would deprive around 18 million families of more than $85 billion over the next year, citing research from the Roosevelt Institute.

“We strongly urge you to extend the pause on student loan payments and interest and act to cancel student debt in order to prevent the student debt crisis from dragging down our economic recovery, undermining the effectiveness of the American Rescue Plan, and causing unnecessary pain and stress for American families,” they wrote.

Before the federal government halted payments because to the COVID-19 outbreak, student loan debtors paid an average of $393 per month toward their student debts, according to the senators.

“These payments harm individuals and the economy as a whole, and will have a severe negative impact if the administration terminates the payment stop as planned,” they concluded.

The senators stated that the development of the Omicron version serves as a "reminder that the virus continues to have an impact on elements of the economy and public health." Senators continued to call Biden in recent days, asking him to honor his campaign promise of canceling student debt.

Last week, Warren stated in an interview with CNN that new polling showed the “vast majority” of Americans with student loan debt are not ready to resume payments.

Last week, Warren stated in an interview with CNN that new polling showed the "vast majority" of Americans with student loan debt are not ready to resume payments.

Resuming student debt payments, according to Warren, would stymie economic recovery. "That's money that's going to local businesses, money that's moving through the economy and has been a.