Joe Biden has visited Delaware 25 times since his inauguration, according to the facts.

President Joe Biden has come under fire for not visiting the southern border, prompting more concerns about how and where he has spent his time since taking office.

Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican Party, and Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, questioned why Biden had not visited the southern border, before pointing out that he had visited Delaware 25 times during his presidency.

Biden stated that he does not have time to get to the border…

— @GOPChairwoman Ronna McDaniel 23rd of October, 2021 How did Joe Biden manage to travel to Delaware 25 times in ten months but not once to the Southern Border? Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) is a Twitter user. 24th of October, 2021 The Details Biden was asked about visiting the border during a CNN town hall, with his administration’s handling of the issue there still under review.

“I’ve been there before, I haven’t, I mean, I know it well, I think I should go down,” he told anchor Anderson Cooper. But the point is that I haven’t had a lot of time to get down.” The mentions of Biden’s excursions to his home state of Delaware appear to have been sparked by his comment.

The Washington Newsday used Factba.se, a website run by FiscalNote that has compiled Biden’s public schedules during his presidency. According to Factba.se, Biden has visited Delaware at least 25 times since becoming office.

According to the collected calendar, the vast majority of these have involved visits to his Wilmington home. He has also paid two visits to Rehoboth Beach, where he has a home.

Another journey to Delaware included attending the homecoming of 11 service personnel murdered in an Afghan suicide bomb attack at Dover Air Force Base. He did not visit one of his homes during his vacation to the state.

The White House has been approached by Washington Newsday for comment on the number of visits.

Biden's travel to the border has been questioned, and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki acknowledged last week: "There's been information that he did drive past the border while he was."