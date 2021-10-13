Joe Biden has the lowest approval rating among black adults.

Joe Biden’s approval ratings are plummeting across the board, with the percentage of Black adults who believe he is doing a good job as president plummeting the most.

According to a September Pew Research poll, Biden has a 44 percent overall approval rating, with 53 percent disapproving of his job in the White House.

According to Pew, Biden’s job approval rating has flipped since July, when 55 percent of Americans approved of his job performance versus 43 percent who disapproved.

The results are also part of a larger pattern in which Biden’s approval ratings have been declining since early August, as he has faced criticism for his management of the US troop departure from Afghanistan as well as the introduction of the vaccine requirement.

Biden’s favor rating has dropped among major demographics and party groups, including Democrats, according to the poll.

The steep drop in popularity ratings from the Black, Hispanic, and Asian demographics, where he is witnessing some of the sharpest decreases, is one of Biden’s main concerns.

According to the study, 67 percent of Black Americans in the United States approve of how Biden is conducting his job as president, down from 85 percent just two months ago—a drop of 18 percentage points.

Hispanic adults’ approval ratings have declined from 72 percent in July to 56 percent in September, while Asians’ approval ratings have dropped from 68 to 54 percent.

In March, 71% of Black adults said they strongly approved of Biden’s job performance, compared to approximately half (49%) in Pew’s most recent poll. A third of Hispanic adults (34%) and almost a quarter of Asian adults (27%) said they strongly approve of Biden’s performance.

Biden’s approval ratings are also dropping among individuals who you’d expect to back him.

In July, 88 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters believed he was doing a good job as president. According to the most recent Pew study, this number has plummeted by 13 percentage points to 75%.

“While a majority of Democrats across ideological lines say they approve of Biden’s job performance, this support is not as strong as it was earlier in the year. This is a condensed version of the information.