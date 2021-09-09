Joe Biden has devised a new strategy to combat COVID-19, which he lays out here.

With a public address on new measures on Thursday, President Joe Biden is scheduled to roll out his latest effort to tackle the raging coronavirus pandemic: more vaccine doses, more testing, more masking, and more treatments.

“The president’s main goal here is to lay out the next steps to build on the measures we’ve done since he took office,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday.

Despite the fact that millions of Americans are eligible for free vaccinations, she stated that millions stay unvaccinated. Psaki stated, “We want to minimize that number, decrease hospitalizations and deaths, and allow our children to go to school safely while also keeping our economy robust.”

In the United States, COVID-19 has killed over 650,000 individuals. The seven-day average number of deaths rose to its highest level since March this month, with 1,500 people dying every day. Following a sharp drop at the start of the summer, Biden planned a major gala at the White House on July 4 to commemorate the country’s “freedom from the virus.”

Biden met with his top coronavirus advisers on Wednesday afternoon in preparation for his statements on Thursday, one of several recent face-to-face discussions about how to get the country back on track after the outbreak.

The president’s current attempt, according to a senior administration official, is a “aggressive, comprehensive, six-pronged campaign.”

In a preview of Biden’s speech, the official told This website and other media sources, “It will ensure that we make more progress in our fight against the virus and save even more lives for months ahead, while also keeping schools open and preserving our economy from lockdowns’ devastation.”

Here are the six emphasis areas and what they imply:

Vaccinating Those Who Have Never Been Vaccinated

Beginning April, COVID vaccinations have been free and available to anybody aged 16 and above, and those aged 12 and up since May. However, according to the Biden administration, 80 million Americans who are eligible have yet to receive a single treatment.

In recent weeks, Biden has given several speeches emphasizing vaccination efforts, frequently referring to the present health catastrophe as a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

“We know that vaccines are the best line of defense against the virus, so we’ve worked relentlessly to get as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated. This is a condensed version of the information.