Joe Biden Fails to Meet Vaccine Goal, Is Warned Against Overselling and Underdelivering

Joe Biden has been able to use the COVID-19 vaccination deployment as an example of early success throughout his presidency.

The Democratic president set a goal of administering 100 million pills in the first 100 days of his presidency. He increased it to 200 million—and achieved it on his 92nd day in office.

Following that, the focus shifted to a goal of 70 percent of the adult population in the United States receiving at least one vaccine dosage by July 4—a target that had been missed. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 67 percent of individuals in the United States have received at least one dose.

The White House had previously admitted that 70 percent of the target will be missed, with press secretary Jen Psaki telling reporters, “We don’t see it precisely like something went wrong.” We see it this way: We set a bold, ambitious goal—something the president has done from the start—and we’re on track to achieve it in a few weeks after July 4th.”

While the White House has attempted to downplay the miss, the fact that the target was not struck remains.

Mark Shanahan, head of the department of politics and international relations at the University of Reading and co-editor of the book The Trump Presidency: From Campaign Trail to World Stage, told This website, “There is a political adage that says it’s far better to under-promise and overdeliver than the other way around.”

“Joe Biden appears to have temporarily forgotten this, focusing on the date’s soundbite rather than the truth of the data.”

Several obstacles stood in the way, including geographic variations in the rollout among states and some people’s ideological rejection of vaccines, driven by the widespread anti-vaccination movement online.

Despite this gaffe, the positive news surrounding the pandemic means Biden will likely escape considerable criticism.

“I don’t believe missing the 70 percent target by a short period will hurt him too much,” Shanahan said, as long as the trend is positive and Americans see signs of the economy opening up and strengthening.

"Expect a lot of focus on the immunization program's successes to come out of this."