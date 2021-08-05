Joe Biden declared the United States was on the verge of independence from COVID a month ago; where are we now?

President Joe Biden declared the United States was “closer than ever to declaring our freedom from a deadly illness” at a largely mask-free Independence Day event at the White House a month ago.

Today, the extremely contagious Delta version of the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has sparked a return to mask regulations and other limitations aimed at containing the pandemic in places where cases are increasing.

A According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 12,813 persons across the country tested positive for COVID-19 on July 4th, the day of Biden’s public address. On Monday, nearly a month later, more than six times as many people—78,806—were reported to have tested positive, according to the most recent data available.

COVID-19-related deaths have also increased. On the day of Biden’s speech, 101 people died, compared to 392 on Monday, according to the CDC.

The figures reported on July 4, a Sunday, may have lagged due to the weekend due to varying state reporting schedules, but a review of the figures from the following day, a Monday, shows that there were 106 deaths reported on July 5, and 11,586 new positive cases were reported—both well below the trends this week.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this article from This website, but Biden and administration officials have raised concerns about the Delta variant’s rapid spread.

Biden told reporters Tuesday, “This is a totally different variation from what we’ve dealt with previously.” “Experts predict that these cases will increase in the coming weeks—a wholly preventable tragedy that will worsen before it improves.”

During a briefing with media this week, Biden’s COVID-19 response coordinator, Jeff Zients, also addressed the spike and urged vaccinations.

“We’ve known this virus is unexpected from the beginning,” Zients said. “There is still a lot of work to be done to put this pandemic behind us.”

Biden had originally aimed for 70 percent of adults in the United States to have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine by July 4—a goal that the country narrowly missed but has now been met, with more than 192.6 million people receiving at least one dose.

“I. This is a condensed version of the information.