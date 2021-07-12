Joe Biden claims that the world has never seen anything like the Cuban protests and citizens’ demand for freedom.

President Joe Biden of the United States is hailing the weekend rallies in Cuba as a historic demand for basic rights in the communist island nation.

Biden told reporters at the White House on Monday that the Cuban people are demanding their freedom from an authoritarian system. “I don’t believe we’ve seen anything exactly like these protests in a long time, if ever.”

Biden also urged Cuban leaders to “refrain from using violence to stifle the voices of the Cuban people.”

Biden stated, “The United States stands solidly with the people of Cuba as they defend their universal rights.”

On Sunday, the greatest demonstrations in Cuba in decades erupted across the island, with demonstrators voicing their concerns over severe outages, food shortages, and a lack of immunizations to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before Biden addressed the issue in person, the White House issued a statement in favor of the marchers.

The statement stated, “We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion appeal for freedom and relief from the sad grasp of the virus, as well as the decades of tyranny and economic suffering they have been subjected to by Cuba’s totalitarian dictatorship.”

“The Cuban people are courageously claiming fundamental and universal rights, which must be recognized, including the right to peaceful protest and the freedom to freely select their own future.”

President Miguel Dáz-Canel of Cuba has stated that the United States is to blame for the instability in the country, where anti-government protests are uncommon. He blamed the long-standing trade embargo imposed by the United States as well as social media activities.

In a televised speech Monday, he said, “We’ve seen how the campaign against Cuba has grown on social media in the last few weeks.”

”That’s how it’s done: manipulate emotions and feelings to produce dissatisfaction and inconformity.”

That description has been disputed by the White House.

“All indications are that yesterday’s protests were spontaneous expressions of people who were fed up with the Cuban government’s economic mismanagement and repression,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday. “These are protests motivated by the hard realities of daily living in Cuba, not by people from other countries.”

Cuban Americans have taken to the streets of Miami and staged a protest outside the White House in the United States. This is a condensed version of the information.