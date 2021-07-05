Joe Biden Applauds America’s “Reunification”—But Ideological Divides Remain

On July 4, President Joe Biden spoke of America “coming back together”—and although this may be true physically, the nation’s split in public opinion persists.

As limitations imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic continue to be lifted, events across the United States over the holiday weekend signaled a tentative return to normalcy.

“Today, all over this country, we can confidently say: America is coming back together,” Biden remarked on Sunday.

While large gatherings, such as the 1,000-strong crowd at the White House, signaled the beginning of the end of physical barriers between people, polls shows that Americans remain far apart on critical topics of the day.

Any thought of Democrats and Republicans uniting under Biden is “at best, wishful thinking—and, at worst, sheer fantasy,” according to Thomas Gift, founding head of the University College London’s Centre on US Politics.

“While Biden is certainly less controversial than Trump, the rifts in America’s social and political fabric are much too deep to be repaired in a short amount of time under the incoming president,” Gift added.

“Divergent views on the 2020 election’s validity continue to loom big, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Democrats and Republicans having starkly divergent positions on substantive policy and their overall attitude toward what America represents.

“There’s little evidence that the underlying trend of Americans growing further apart by ideology is receding on matters ranging from climate change to voting rights, mask-wearing to healthcare, racial injustice to “cancel culture.”

“Add in the explosive mix of ideologically-driven, 24-hour news cycles, as well as the possibility of a Trump or ‘Trump-like’ figure waiting in the wings for 2024, and it’s difficult to be positive about the chances for partisan healing.”

While Biden used his speech to encourage people to get vaccinated, calling it the “most patriotic thing you can do,” people’s views on the topic are divided along partisan lines. Around 67 percent of individuals have had at least one shot, falling short of Biden’s goal of 70 percent by July 4.

A poll done by the Washington Post and ABC News among 907 individuals in the United States from June 27 to 30 found that 86 percent of Democrats have received at least one immunization. This is a condensed version of the information.