Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are scheduled to meet in Washington, D.C., after the Biden-Putin summit.

Following his summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin next week, President Joe Biden will visit Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington, D.C. in July.

During a phone conversation on Monday, Biden invited Zelenskyy to the White House, according to National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. The Ukrainian president rushed to Twitter to express his gratitude for Biden’s invitation to discuss “ways to expand strategic cooperation between Ukraine and the United States,” as he put it.

“We had the opportunity to talk at length about all of the difficulties in the US-Ukraine relationship,” Biden and Zelenskyy said.