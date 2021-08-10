Joe Biden, according to Pastor Greg Locke, is “the real Virus in this Country.”

In his most fiery Twitter tirade, conservative Tennessee pastor Greg Locke referred to US President Joe Biden as the “true sickness in this country” and a “Fake President.”

Late Monday, the outspoken pastor tweeted, “The actual virus in this country is Fake President Joe Biden.”

Locke, 45, had previously accused White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci of being a “liar who solely wants political elites to rule your life.”

In his tweet, he said, “They’re all in bed together.”

This website reached out to the pastor for further information on his remarks.

Locke, a pastor at Nashville’s Global Vision Bible Church, has made contentious remarks about Biden in the past. During a sermon on Sunday, he said that Biden was not properly elected, and that only “crack-smoking” liberals would believe he beat Trump to the White House.

He went on to say that the Democratic Party’s days were numbered.

Locke has also made erroneous statements in the past about the COVID-19 pandemic and railed against “Delta variant bullshit.”

Locke made misleading statements during his Sunday sermon, claiming that an executive order signed by the state’s Republican governor permits “camps” for those who have not been inoculated against the virus.

In a recording released on Twitter by Right Wing Watch, Locke remarked, “They’ve approved the Tennessee Department of FEMA to create what they call quarantine camps” in his own permitted pages of a signature. “I’m not referring to East Germany; I’m referring to Tennessee. Quarantine camps for those who are still refusing to be vaccinated because they are uninformed.”

“Look, if it doesn’t upset you, you just as well go to another church next week, because I’m going to keep bringing Cain up on this nonsense,” he continued.

The preacher repeatedly termed COVID-19 a hoax in the early days of the pandemic and refused to follow public health recommendations. He even ordered churchgoers to remove their masks or face being asked to leave the building in July.

On August 9, the sickness was reported in 9,186 new cases and 179 new deaths in Locke’s native state of Tennessee. In the previous 24 hours, another 234 persons in the state have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Locke gained to prominence in April 2016 after releasing a viral internet video in which he criticized the morality of restroom restrictions at the. This is a condensed version of the information.