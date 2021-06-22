Joe Biden, according to Lara Trump, “wouldn’t be president” if the justice system was equal.

Lara Trump, who is married to former President Donald Trump’s second son Eric, said on Monday that Joe Biden would not be president and his son Hunter would be in prison if the United States’ “justice system” was equitable.

The 38-year-old, who previously worked as a producer for Inside Edition and is now a Fox News contributor, made the claim during a Monday evening broadcast of Hannity on the network.

According to NBC New York, Lara Trump was speaking with host Sean Hannity about New York City prosecutors dropping looting and rioting charges against hundreds of protesters who took to the streets in the summer of 2020 following the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd due to a lack of evidence.

“Could you image, if this had been my husband, if it had been done, if it had been someone with the last name Trump, people would be going insane,” Lara Trump told Hannity.

“No one cares because of Hunter Biden, and let me just say this: what we’re seeing in New York City right now, they’re not going after these people who plainly breached the law, and what kind of precedent does that cite? Nobody will hold you accountable if you go out and do anything you want.”

Lara Trump then shifted her focus to her father-in-law, former US President Barack Obama, saying that if the country had justice, he would still be in office, while Joe Biden’s son would be in prison.

She said on Monday, “They are taking their time and taxpayer money to go after Donald Trump, and it’s very clear that they have one motive, Sean, to disqualify President Donald Trump from running again in 2024.” She was referring to the New York attorney general’s office cooperating with the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into the Trump Organization.

“They don’t care how many individuals they let off the hook, and many of the businesses that were broken into were little businesses in the neighborhood. What is their means of subsistence, and how do they deal with this?

“It’s horrible to behold, and if the media and the legal system were both equal, it would be even worse. This is a condensed version of the information.