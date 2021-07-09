Job applicant receives an email from a clothing store in which she is described as “not that cute.”

After a viral video surfaced showing a vice president of operations calling a job applicant “not that cute,” the firm apologized.

After applying for a brand ambassador position at Ava Lane Boutique in Auburn Hills, Michigan, 21-year-old Gracie Lorincz posted the video to her TikTok account. The video featured an email from Chuck DeGrendel, the owner’s vice president of operations and husband, addressed solely to Laura Langen DeGrendel.

He wrote, “This girl is fresh out of college (Hope College) and isn’t that cute.” “She applied for the role of sales model. Are you certain you want me to do an interview with her?”

“(((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((( Enjoy.” The video has received over one million views in just over a day.

During a Facebook Live on Thursday morning, the DeGrendels apologized to Facebook and asked that people cease sending them messages on social media about the matter.

At the start of the Facebook Live, a sad Chuck DeGrendel stated that the company usually has a human resources employee who handles job applications, but that they were away for the week, so he was left to handle them.

According to Chuck DeGrendel, the email was intended for Laura only, but he unintentionally forwarded it to Lorincz as well.

He admitted, “I didn’t think she was that cute.” “As a result, I wasn’t sure if I wanted to go ahead with the interview. I’m not sure why I said it, but I did, and I apologize since it was highly unprofessional and not in accordance with our fundamental values here, or with my core beliefs in general.”

He also said that as he was driving, his wife called him and told him that they had received a customer service email about the video.

He said, “I can only think how dreadful she would feel.” “I apologise profusely for what I said. On so many levels, that was terrible to say; I’m not sure why I said it, but I did, and it’s entirely my fault.”

Chuck DeGrendel confirmed that he had sent a message. This is a condensed version of the information.