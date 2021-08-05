Jimmy Graham claims he was forced to be vaccinated by the NFL and is now upset about mandatory tests.

After being “basically forced” to get vaccinated against the virus, NFL star Jimmy Graham revealed his displeasure with mandatory COVID-19 tests.

Graham said he was “confused” why the league’s coronavirus rules were changing after originally penalizing those who refused to get vaccinated, in response to an announcement by the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) COVID Taskforce about updating safety protocols to align with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Graham wrote, “I’ve done everything I’ve been asked and now feel like I’m being punished.” “If I fail a test that you propose every day, I will be fined up to $150,000.” I’m not sure how this makes sense. How is this year’s penalty 100 times worse than last year’s, and I’m now vaccinated?”

The NFLPA urged in a document released this week that all immunized employees and players be obliged to undergo daily PCR testing at team facilities “to detect positive cases immediately and prevent the virus from spreading.”

65 athletes and staff members have tested positive, according to the message. 32 of them had been immunized.

“What our COVID Taskforce and the CDC have discovered about the Delta variant in recent weeks is consistent with these ‘breakthrough’ cases,” the NFLPA noted.

“In light of this new information, as well as revised CDC guidance—and in order to effectively complete another season and keep everyone safe,” the union continued, “we will be approaching the NFL to urge increasing the frequency of testing for vaccinated staff and players.”

The NFL published a letter last month outlining harsh consequences for teams with unvaccinated players.

If an epidemic caused by an unvaccinated player or staff member results in a schedule modification, the team will be held financially liable for the opposing club’s expenses. The team with the outbreak would be compelled to forfeit if the game could not be rescheduled.

Graham told reporters after practice on Thursday, "It's one of those things where, last year, I remember last year and what was going last year." "We all made a commitment to try to make this season happen in the same way that the last one did, by making a run and winning the Super Bowl.