Jim Jordan was told by Donald Trump. He’ll Announce the 2024 Run ‘Any Day Now,’ according to reports.

Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce his decision to run for president again in 2024 “any day now,” according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who told Undercurrent journalist Lauren Windsor.

“A grassroots political web-show for investigative and field reporting,” says Undercurrent News.

Jordan is said to have made the remarks while Windsor was covering a Republican gathering in Iowa on Thursday. According to Windsor, a GOP insider assured her that Trump will be attending the gathering “imminently.”

However, shortly after Windsor’s article, a Jordan representative denied the senator made similar remarks regarding Trump running for president again in 2024.

“Apparently Jim Jordan’s spokeswoman has claimed he did not inform me tonight that Trump is imminently launching his race for 2024,” the journalist tweeted on Thursday. We can’t both be correct at the same time. Check it out for yourself; the video will be available tomorrow… “Be on the lookout.”

At a GOP gathering in Dallas County, Iowa, the Ohio Republican also made remarks about Trump, which drew thunderous applause.

According to the Des Moines Register, Jordan remarked of the former president at the Dallas County Republican Party’s “Party Like a Patriot” on Thursday: “I think he’s going to run.” I’d like him to flee. He’s shown he can handle the pressure. We’ve reached a point where you need someone who is willing to fight and stand up to all the abuses.”

Jordan claims that he continues to communicate with Trump on a regular basis.

After serving one term, Trump was defeated by Democratic candidate Joe Biden in November 2020. However, the former president has asserted on numerous occasions, without ever offering evidence, that the election was rigged and that he was robbed of the presidency.

On January 6, after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., Jordan was one of 147 Republicans who voted against certifying the Electoral College results.

With the first caucuses in the country, Iowa is expected to kick off the Republican presidential nomination process. Trump said in late August that he will visit the state soon to attend his first rally since losing the 2020 election.

Trump has intimated that he would run for president again in 2024 on multiple occasions, and he is now the Republican Party’s favorite.

