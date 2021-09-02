Jim Jordan dismisses concerns about Trump’s phone calls on January 6th, saying, “I talked to him twice last week.”

Representative Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican, dismissed the backlash he’s gotten for his several phone chats with former President Donald Trump on January 6, claiming he speaks with him on a regular basis.

Jordan informed Fox News in late July that he communicated with Trump directly during the January 6 events. Then, on Sunday, Politico revealed that the ardent Trump supporter had spoken with former President Barack Obama several times during the horrific attack on the US Capitol. Jordan admitted to the publication that he had made multiple phone calls.

The congressman was asked about the phone calls by Toledo’s The Blade newspaper after a Republican fundraiser event in Ohio this week. Jordan, on the other hand, downplayed the concerns raised by some about the chats.

“This is a place where people have common sense,” the Republican legislator stated on Tuesday. “They know, for example, that I speak with the president on a regular basis, and that I spoke with him twice last week… People who have reason, logic, and common sense, I believe… “I would expect my member of Congress, particularly from my own party, to speak with the president,” he said.

Hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6 in an apparent attempt to prevent President Joe Biden’s election victory from being officially certified. During a nearby White House rally, the then-president exhorted his followers to “march” to the Capitol and “fight like hell,” prompting the violent riot.

Jordan, along with more than 140 other Republicans, voted against certifying election results in many crucial battleground states. These senators, like the former president, made unfounded claims that the 2020 election was “rigged” or “stolen” in Biden’s favor. This incredible allegation has already been thoroughly investigated and totally debunked.

“Look, that day, I definitely spoke with the president. Jordan told Politico for a piece published on Sunday, “I don’t recallâ€”I know it happened more than once, but I don’t recall the instances.” The Republican congressman said he was “confident” that at least one of the calls took place while he and other lawmakers were holed up in a safe room “forever.”

Jordan did not provide the specifics of what was said in the talks to Politico, but he did say he wanted them. This is a condensed version of the information.