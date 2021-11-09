Jim Jones staged a mock mass murder-suicide.

The Washington Newsday recreates the events leading up to the Jonestown Massacre in 1978, day by day, in this series.

Jones ordered every adult resident of Jonestown to sign a statement opposing Congressman Ryan’s visit on November 9, 1978.

THE COMMUNITY’S RESOLUTION

Any of us, the undersigned residents of Jonestown, Guyana, have had friends and relatives pay us a visit. However, we have neither invited or care to see Congressman RYAN (a supporter of military aid to Chile’s Pinochet administration), members of a group of so-called “concerned relatives,” or any of the people who may be traveling with or linked with any of those people.

Jonestown, Guyana, this 9th day of November, 1978.

The letter had approximately 900 signatures from locals, the vast majority of whom will die within ten days.

* * * * *

Jim Jones initially proposed the idea of “Revolutionary Suicide” with rank-and-file members at a gathering in the pavilion when they were confined in a remote area of Guyana, 4,500 miles from home. They screamed their displeasure, claiming that they had not come to Guyana to die, but to make a better life for themselves and their children. Despite this, Jones staged a vote to see who supported his proposition. Only two of his closest aides raised their hands to show their support. A few nights later, he voted again, bringing the total number of aides to three.

But he was adamant about keeping it. He kept campaigning for mass suicide and voting in favor of it. He began compiling a list of residents who refused to raise their hands in support of his proposal, as well as parents who were “too connected” to their children. He cast his death vote night after night, each time under greater duress. Those who refused to raise their hands with their guns were nuzzled or taken before Jones for violent confrontations. Residents drifted off on the hard wooden benches as dawn glimmered across the horizon. Jones’ suicide talk lost its shock effect after weeks of psychological warfare, and inhabitants began to vote in favor of his plan only to get back to their cottages. This is a condensed version of the information.