‘Jim Jones has a plan to kill everyone,’ says the narrator.

The Washington Newsday recreates the events leading up to the Jonestown Massacre in 1978, day by day, in this series.

Congressman Leo Ryan, a 53-year-old Democrat from San Mateo, California, was noted for his political theater on November 1, 1978. He posed as a convict to examine prison conditions, went undercover as a substitute teacher to show poverty in Watts, and laid with baby seals in Newfoundland to prevent them from being butchered by fur hunters during his two decades as a politician.

Ryan had been hearing more ominous tales about Jonestown over the last year. The colony, founded in Guyana by Jim Jones, a California preacher, was shrouded in secrecy. Despite the fact that Rev. Jones promoted Jonestown as a socialist utopia based on equality and love, rumors persisted that the 900 or so Americans who lived there were being imprisoned against their will by armed guards.

After a number of his constituents begged him to look into the wellbeing of their loved ones in the community, the silver-haired lawmaker jumped into the conflict. The “Concerned Relatives,” as the group became known, had exchanged notes and decided something odd, if not sinister, was going on in the South American colony. For more than a year, some relatives had not received a single letter from their Jonestown kin. Others only received breezy missives about how beautiful their lives in Guyana were, but did not answer to families’ hard queries or the news that a beloved grandmother had died. Some letters arrived with the bottom of a page chopped off, while others had text crossed out, indicating that outgoing mail had been censored.

After one of Jones’ top aides, Deborah Blakey, fled the church and issued a grim warning, their fear grew to alarm: Jim Jones was plotting to kill everyone in Jonestown. Residents were “exhausted, underfed, and terrified,” Blakey told reporters, urging the US government to “take adequate steps to preserve their rights.” But therein was the problem: the State Department was afraid of infringing on Jonestown residents’ First Amendment rights, which forbade the government from interfering with their religious beliefs.

With his history of cowboy deeds, the Concerned Relatives believed Ryan was their only hope. He agreed to assist them after several meetings.

