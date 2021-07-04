Jim Clyburn said a bipartisan police bill is nearing a decision: ‘We’re going to get there.’

‘We’re going to get there,’ Jim Clyburn said of a bipartisan police bill nearing a conclusion.

Representative Jim Clyburn, a Democrat from South Carolina, said he believes bipartisan talks on a long-awaited police reform bill have reached the “decision-making” stage, and voiced optimism that Congress will “get there.”

Democrats and Republicans have been in talks to approve major police reform legislation since last summer’s big anti-racism and Black Lives Matter marches, which were triggered by the police officer’s murder of unarmed Black man George Floyd in Minnesota. President Joe Biden had previously set a May 25 deadline for Congress to pass legislation commemorating Floyd’s loss, which would be the one-year anniversary of his death. However, negotiators failed to meet that deadline, leaving some to doubt the possibility of a bipartisan deal.

“We are at a stage of, I would like to say, decision-making,” Clyburn, the House Majority Whip, said on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday. Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, who is leading the Republican side of the negotiations, spoke with the Democratic congressman on Saturday. He also claimed to have spoken with his local sheriff in Richland County, South Carolina.

I say, “They both claim this isn’t dead yet.” I’m working along with them. [California Democratic Representative] Karen Bass and I are working together. “I’m working with [Democratic Senator] Cory Booker of New Jersey,” Clyburn stated.

“I believe we will be able to make it.” Between the end of July and the beginning of August, we still have time to complete this task. The South Carolina lawmaker expressed his excitement by saying, “I genuinely believe we can do it.” Despite the fact that there are still “some divisions,” Clyburn believes Republicans and Democrats can “reconcile” them by working together.

“I’m holding out hope that we can get this done because it has to be done,” he said.

After failing to meet Vice President Joe Biden’s May 25 deadline, congressional negotiators have set a new target for the end of June. It’s unclear whether policing legislation will be ready in the next weeks or months now that it’s July.

“It’s a little more complicated than just the top four or five concerns we’ve been addressing because the devil is in the details of the actual law, and there are some pretty substantial ones,” says the senator. The following is a condensed version of the data.