Jill Stein, who is she? Nina Turner is being chastised for her historic support for the Green Party’s candidate.

On Tuesday, Dr. Jill Stein, the activist, doctor, and 2012 and 2016 Green Party Presidential candidate, was trending on Twitter.

Her name was trending on Twitter alongside Nina Turner, a former Democratic Ohio state senator who is facing off against Shontel Brown in a primary contest in Ohio’s 11th congressional district on Tuesday.

Critics have long accused Turner of endorsing Stein and hurting Hillary Clinton during the 2016 race. Brown, meantime, is under investigation for corruption after The Intercept reported in April that as a member of the Cuyahoga County Council, she voted to award millions of dollars in contracts to companies tied to her love partner and campaign backers.

Despite receiving only 1.07 percent of the vote and no electoral college delegates, some detractors of Stein claim she lost Hillary Clinton the 2016 election by stealing some of the blue vote from Republican challenger Donald Trump.

Turner, a supporter of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, spearheaded anti-Clinton rallies at the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Cleveland and even stopped by a Stein rally. Turner was also offered the vice-presidential nomination by the Green Party that summer, but he declined.

In the run-up to Tuesday’s primary, a video of Nina Turner on Peacock TV’s Mehdhi Hasan Show in December 2020 has resurfaced on social media.

Hassan asks Turner in the video, “Did you vote for Hilary Clinton in 2016?”

“Voting is private,” Turner explained, “so I’m not about to give them satisfaction one way or the other, but they don’t know.”

“Are you saying you don’t want to tell us?” Hasan explains.

Turner responds, “Voting is private.”

Turner has been accused of voting for Stein during the 2016 election by many Twitter users who have commented on the video. This claim, however, is unsupported.

Jill Stein’s Relatives

Stein, a 71-year-old physician, is married to Richard Rohrer, also a physician. They have two boys in their 30s and live in Lexington, Massachusetts. Stein, like Clinton, was born in Chicago and attended an Ivy League university.

Activism by Jill Stein

Stein’s political career began with environmental action. In the late 1960s and early 1970s, she was a Harvard undergraduate. While she was at university, the Vietnam War was raging. This is a condensed version of the information.