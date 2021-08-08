Jill Biden’s petition to restore the “Grim” Rose Garden has received 80K signatures.

In August of last year, former first lady Melania Trump announced her significant improvements of the garden, which is frequently utilized for news briefings and celebrations.

People were outraged by her choice to remove most of the flora and color that had been a permanent presence in the area since it was redesigned by Jackie Kennedy in the early 1960s, prompting a backlash on social media.

On the one-year anniversary of Trump’s “evisceration” of the Rose Garden, presidential historian Michael Beschloss took to Twitter on Saturday.

“The evisceration of the White House Rose Garden was finished a year ago this month, and here was the terrible result—decades of American history made to vanish,” he said in a tweet that instantly went viral, along with a photo of the current design.

Meanwhile, a Change petition urging the current first lady to alter Trump’s policies is gaining steam.

Liz Tapanes created the petition in April, requesting that Biden and Doug Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband, restore the garden to its pre-Trump state.

The petition had just over 81,000 signatures as of Sunday, with a goal of 150,000. At the end of April, the petition had reached 50,000 signatures.

Kennedy’s legacy was “taken away” by Trump’s renovation, according to Tapanes.

Tapanes writes, “Trump had the cherry trees, a gift from Japan, removed along with the rest of the vegetation and replaced with a bland tribute to herself.”

“Jackie’s legacy was snatched away from Americans who recognized how important the Kennedys were to us. We want Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff to take on this project and restore Jackie’s original Rose Garden design.”

According to Rachel Lambert Mellon, the late horticulturalist he engaged, President Kennedy wanted the Rose Garden restored after being inspired by the gardens he viewed during a state visit to France and other stops in Europe in 1961. This is a condensed version of the information.