Ji-Young, the newest ‘Sesame Street’ resident, was created to combat anti-Asian sentiment.

Ji-Young, “Sesame Street’s” newest member, is about to make history as the first Asian American muppet in a Thanksgiving special.

See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special will debut the new character, who will be instructed to “go back home,” a typical taunt directed at Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. Popular Sesame Street characters, guest stars including Simu Liu and Naomi Osaka, and other Asian American inhabitants of Sesame Street will be present to welcome her.

Ji-Young, a 7-year-old Korean American, enjoys playing the electric guitar and skating.